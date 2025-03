Nesterenko was called up by Anaheim on Friday.

Nesterenko has 13 goals and 34 points in 48 appearances with AHL San Diego in 2024-25. He also has a goal and two points in seven outings with Anaheim. Sam Colangelo and Ross Johnston are both day-to-day with upper-body injuries, which might lead to Nesterenko drawing into the lineup Friday versus Nashville.