Nikita Novosyolov News: Agrees to entry-level contract

Novosyolov signed a two-year, entry-level contract with Colorado on Monday.

Novosyolov posted a 22-10-8 record with a 2.10 GAA, a .932 save percentage and three shutouts in 40 regular-season games for Gornyak-UGMK of the VHL in 2025-26. He also appeared in three regular-season outings with Avtomobilist Yekaterinburg of the KHL, going 1-2-0 with a 5.33 GAA and an .870 save percentage.