Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nikita Prishchepov headshot

Nikita Prishchepov News: Dropped to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 9, 2024

Prishchepov was loaned to AHL Colorado on Monday.

Prishchepov hasn't earned a point in 10 NHL outings this season while posting four shots on goal, two blocked shots and 10 hits. He has two goals and four assists in 12 minor-league appearances during the 2024-25 campaign. Prishchepov's return to the AHL may bode well for the availability of Nikolai Kovalenko (undisclosed) ahead of Tuesday's game versus Pittsburgh.

Nikita Prishchepov
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now