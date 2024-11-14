Fantasy Hockey
Nikita Prishchepov News: Headed back to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 14, 2024

Prishchepov was reassigned to AHL Colorado on Thursday.

Prishchepov has played in the Avs' last six contests in which he generated four shots, nine hits and one block while averaging 7:18 of ice time. Unfortunately for the 20-year-old winger, the team is about to get some reinforcements from the infirmary, as Jonathan Drouin (upper body) and Miles Wood (upper body) are set to return along with Valeri Nichushkin (suspension). As such, Prishchepov figures to stay in the minors for a while this time around.

