Prishchepiv was reassigned to AHL Colorado on Saturday.

Prishchepov had two shots on goal and three hits over 13:30 of ice time in his NHL debut Saturday. He's officially in the mix for future call-ups as the Avalanche deal with an injury-ravaged forward group. It's unclear if the 20-year-old will be back in the NHL ahead of Tuesday's game versus the Kraken.