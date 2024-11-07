Nikita Prishchepov News: Sent back down

Prishchepov was reassigned to AHL Colorado on Thursday.

Prishchepov has played in three straight games for the Avalanche, racking up six hits, three shots on net and a plus-1 rating. He continues to move between levels with the team hurting for forward depth, though that may change once Jonathan Drouin (upper body), Miles Wood (upper body) or Valeri Nichushkin (suspension) returns.