Nikita Prishchepov News: Sent back down

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 7, 2024

Prishchepov was reassigned to AHL Colorado on Thursday.

Prishchepov has played in three straight games for the Avalanche, racking up six hits, three shots on net and a plus-1 rating. He continues to move between levels with the team hurting for forward depth, though that may change once Jonathan Drouin (upper body), Miles Wood (upper body) or Valeri Nichushkin (suspension) returns.

