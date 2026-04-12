Nikita Tolopilo headshot

Nikita Tolopilo News: Collects overtime win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Tolopilo stopped 24 of 27 shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Ducks.

Tolopilo ended a six-game losing streak with this performance. The 26-year-old still had some trouble against the Ducks' top forwards, with Cutter Gauthier scoring twice and Leo Carlsson adding the other goal. Tolopilo is now up to 6-11-2 with a 3.61 GAA and an .881 save percentage across 21 appearances this season. The Canucks have two games left on the schedule -- Tuesday at home versus the Kings and Thursday in Edmonton. Despite the win Sunday, Tolopilo is nothing more than a desperation option for fantasy managers in those last two games, should he get the start in either game.

Nikita Tolopilo
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikita Tolopilo See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikita Tolopilo See More
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
7 days ago
The Week Ahead: Play Your Penguins
NHL
The Week Ahead: Play Your Penguins
Author Image
Michael Finewax
14 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, March 12
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, March 12
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
31 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
42 days ago
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
NHL
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
Author Image
Paul Bruno
66 days ago