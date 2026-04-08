Nikita Tolopilo News: Decent in loss
Tolopilo stopped 26 of 28 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Golden Knights.
Tolopilo took his fifth straight loss, but this was easily his best performance during the skid. However, he got beat by the Golden Knights' depth players, as the goals against him were scored by Brayden McNabb and Cole Smith. Tolopilo is down to 5-10-2 with a 3.63 GAA and an .883 save percentage over 19 appearances this season. Kevin Lankinen (upper body) is currently unavailable, and if he's shut down for the year, Tolopilo should see the majority of the remaining starts for the Canucks. Their next game is Thursday in Los Angeles, the first of three contests in four days.
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