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Nikita Tolopilo News: Defending crease Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Tolopilo will protect the home net against Seattle on Saturday, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Tolopilo is coming off a 16-save performance in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over Nashville. He has won his last two outings while making 36 saves on 42 shots. Tolopilo has a 5-5-2 record with a 3.21 GAA and an .896 save percentage in 14 NHL appearances this season. Seattle ranks 26th in the league with 2.80 goals per game in the 2025-26 campaign.

Nikita Tolopilo
Vancouver Canucks
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