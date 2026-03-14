Nikita Tolopilo News: Defending crease Saturday

Tolopilo will protect the home net against Seattle on Saturday, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Tolopilo is coming off a 16-save performance in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over Nashville. He has won his last two outings while making 36 saves on 42 shots. Tolopilo has a 5-5-2 record with a 3.21 GAA and an .896 save percentage in 14 NHL appearances this season. Seattle ranks 26th in the league with 2.80 goals per game in the 2025-26 campaign.