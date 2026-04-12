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Nikita Tolopilo News: Drawing start in Anaheim

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Tolopilo will occupy the road crease Sunday against the Ducks, according to Dan Murphy of Sportsnet.

Tolopilo will play for the fifth time in the Canucks' last six games, as Kevin Lankinen got the start in the first half of the team's back-to-back Saturday in San Jose. Tolopilo hasn't registered a win since March 12 against Nashville, and he'll have an uphill battle Sunday against an Anaheim club that is battling for playoff positioning in the Pacific Division. The Ducks snapped snapped their six-game losing streak against the Sharks on Thursday, and they should have the rest advantage against a Canucks team that went to a shootout Saturday.

Nikita Tolopilo
Vancouver Canucks
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