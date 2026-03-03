Nikita Tolopilo News: Gives up six goals
Tolopilo stopped 31 of 37 shots in Monday's 6-1 loss to the Stars.
Tolopilo has dropped his last three starts, going 0-1-2 in that span, but perhaps more worrisome is the fact that he's posted a save percentage below .900 in his past two outings. The 25-year-old netminder has been limited to 11 appearances this season, but his numbers haven't been very good with a 3-4-2 record, a 3.32 GAA and a .901 save percentage. Expect Tolopilo to remain as the Canucks' No. 2 option between the pipes behind Kevin Lankinen for the foreseeable future.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikita Tolopilo See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week2 days ago
-
The Goalie Report
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers26 days ago
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Olympic Break Tips29 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: When the Wheels Come Off29 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, January 2933 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikita Tolopilo See More