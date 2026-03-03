Nikita Tolopilo News: Gives up six goals

Tolopilo stopped 31 of 37 shots in Monday's 6-1 loss to the Stars.

Tolopilo has dropped his last three starts, going 0-1-2 in that span, but perhaps more worrisome is the fact that he's posted a save percentage below .900 in his past two outings. The 25-year-old netminder has been limited to 11 appearances this season, but his numbers haven't been very good with a 3-4-2 record, a 3.32 GAA and a .901 save percentage. Expect Tolopilo to remain as the Canucks' No. 2 option between the pipes behind Kevin Lankinen for the foreseeable future.