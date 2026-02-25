Nikita Tolopilo News: Guarding home goal
Tolopilo is set to start at home against Winnipeg on Wednesday, per Jeff Paterson of CanucksArmy.com.
Tolopilo is 3-3-1 with a 3.04 GAA and a .910 save percentage in nine appearances with Vancouver in 2025-26. He also has a 3.07 GAA and an .897 save percentage in 19 outings with AHL Abbotsford this campaign. Winnipeg was struggling with a 3-4-3 record across its last 10 games before the Olympic break, but Vancouver has fared even worse with a 2-7-1 record in its past 10 outings.
