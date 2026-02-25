Nikita Tolopilo headshot

Nikita Tolopilo News: Loses in overtime

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Tolopilo stopped 25 of 28 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Jets.

Tolopilo kept the game close, but Cole Perfetti had the deciding goal 1:37 into overtime. The 25-year-old Tolopilo is now 3-3-2 with a 3.03 GAA and a .908 save percentage in 10 appearances for the Canucks this season. He looks to have a chance to compete with Kevin Lankinen for the crease going forward, as Thatcher Demko (hip) is out for the season. The Canucks' next game is in Seattle on Saturday, and with no back-to-backs on the schedule until next weekend, it'll be interesting to see how head coach Adam Foote divides the goaltending duties in the short term.

Nikita Tolopilo
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
