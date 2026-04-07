Nikita Tolopilo News: Playing in third straight game
Tolopilo will guard the home goal against the Golden Knights on Tuesday, per Canucks Insider.
Tolopilo has been lit up in each of his last four starts, allowing at least four goals during his four-game losing streak. The Belarusian netminder is 5-9-2 with a 3.73 GAA and an .880 save percentage over 18 outings in 2025-26. Tolopilo will face a Vegas squad that has won each of its first three games under new bench boss John Tortorella, including a win against the Canucks on March 30.
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