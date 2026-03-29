Nikita Tolopilo headshot

Nikita Tolopilo News: Poor showing in rare start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Tolopilo stopped seven of 11 shots in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Flames.

Tolopilo got the start but was pulled 4:36 into the second period after Olli Maatta scored to put the Flames ahead 4-1. The Canucks weren't able to bail out Tolopilo, who ended up with the loss in his first game action in two weeks. He's now at 5-7-2 with a 3.53 GAA and an .886 save percentage over 16 appearances this season. Kevin Lankinen hasn't played that well either, and he gave up three goals on 12 shots in relief Saturday. Bottom line, the Canucks' goaltending is a unit to avoid at all costs in fantasy, especially with a gauntlet of a three-game road trip coming up. That trip kicks off Monday in Vegas.

Nikita Tolopilo
Vancouver Canucks
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