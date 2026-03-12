Nikita Tolopilo headshot

Nikita Tolopilo News: Salvages shootout win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Tolopilo stopped 16 of 19 shots in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Predators.

Vancouver was able to get the win after a third-period rally to force overtime. Tolopilo was perfect in the extra session and the shootout, picking up his second win in a row despite the lackluster performance overall. He's now 5-5-2 with a 3.21 GAA and an .896 save percentage over 14 appearances. The Canucks' next game is Saturday versus the Kraken. Expect Tolopilo and Kevin Lankinen to continue sharing the crease, though neither has much rest-of-season upside on the NHL's worst team.

Nikita Tolopilo
Vancouver Canucks
