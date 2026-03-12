Nikita Tolopilo News: Salvages shootout win
Tolopilo stopped 16 of 19 shots in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Predators.
Vancouver was able to get the win after a third-period rally to force overtime. Tolopilo was perfect in the extra session and the shootout, picking up his second win in a row despite the lackluster performance overall. He's now 5-5-2 with a 3.21 GAA and an .896 save percentage over 14 appearances. The Canucks' next game is Saturday versus the Kraken. Expect Tolopilo and Kevin Lankinen to continue sharing the crease, though neither has much rest-of-season upside on the NHL's worst team.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikita Tolopilo See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week11 days ago
-
The Goalie Report
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers35 days ago
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Olympic Break Tips38 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: When the Wheels Come Off38 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, January 2942 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikita Tolopilo See More