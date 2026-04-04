Nikita Tolopilo headshot

Nikita Tolopilo News: Saturday starter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2026 at 4:45pm

Tolopilo will start between the pipes in Saturday's home game against the Mammoth, Tyson Cole of CanucksArmy.com reports.

Tolopilo will make his second straight start after he allowed four goals on 38 shots in a 5-2 loss against the Wild on Thursday. On the season, he is 5-8-2 with a 3.57 GAA and an .887 save percentage. The 25-year-old also brings a streak of five straight games allowing three or more goals into Saturday's contest. He'll look to halt that against the Mammoth, winners of two straight games with 12 goals scored in those outings.

Nikita Tolopilo
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikita Tolopilo See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikita Tolopilo See More
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
Yesterday
The Week Ahead: Play Your Penguins
NHL
The Week Ahead: Play Your Penguins
Author Image
Michael Finewax
8 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, March 12
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, March 12
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
25 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
36 days ago
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
NHL
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
Author Image
Paul Bruno
60 days ago