Nikita Tolopilo News: Saturday starter

Tolopilo will start between the pipes in Saturday's home game against the Mammoth, Tyson Cole of CanucksArmy.com reports.

Tolopilo will make his second straight start after he allowed four goals on 38 shots in a 5-2 loss against the Wild on Thursday. On the season, he is 5-8-2 with a 3.57 GAA and an .887 save percentage. The 25-year-old also brings a streak of five straight games allowing three or more goals into Saturday's contest. He'll look to halt that against the Mammoth, winners of two straight games with 12 goals scored in those outings.