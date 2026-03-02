Nikita Tolopilo headshot

Nikita Tolopilo News: Set to face Dallas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Tolopilo was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports, indicating he will patrol the home crease against the Stars on Monday.

Tolopilo is coming off a 25-save effort in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to Winnipeg. He has a 3-3-2 record with a 3.03 GAA and a .908 save percentage in 10 NHL appearances this season. Dallas ranks ninth in the league with 3.32 goals per game during the 2025-26 campaign.

Nikita Tolopilo
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikita Tolopilo See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikita Tolopilo See More
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
Yesterday
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
NHL
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
Author Image
Paul Bruno
25 days ago
Hutch's Hockey: Olympic Break Tips
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Olympic Break Tips
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
28 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: When the Wheels Come Off
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: When the Wheels Come Off
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
28 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, January 29
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, January 29
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
32 days ago