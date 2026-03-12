Nikita Tolopilo News: Slated to start against Nashville
Tolopilo is expected to draw the home start against the Predators on Thursday, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.
Tolopilo didn't appear in either of the Canucks' last two games, but he should return to the crease Thursday based on his usage during the team's optional morning skate. Across his last five outings, he's gone 1-2-2 with a 3.29 GAA and .892 save percentage.
