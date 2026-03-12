Nikita Tolopilo headshot

Nikita Tolopilo News: Slated to start against Nashville

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Tolopilo is expected to draw the home start against the Predators on Thursday, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Tolopilo didn't appear in either of the Canucks' last two games, but he should return to the crease Thursday based on his usage during the team's optional morning skate. Across his last five outings, he's gone 1-2-2 with a 3.29 GAA and .892 save percentage.

Nikita Tolopilo
Vancouver Canucks
