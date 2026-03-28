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Nikita Tolopilo News: Slated to start Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Tolopilo is expected to start on the road against Calgary on Saturday, per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Tolopilo has a 5-6-2 record, 3.34 GAA and .892 save percentage in 15 outings in 2025-26. His last start came March 14 when he stopped 28 of 33 shots en route to a 5-2 loss to Seattle. Calgary has a subpar 30-34-8 record, but it has secured at least one point in five straight games (4-0-1).

Nikita Tolopilo
Vancouver Canucks
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