Nikita Tolopilo News: Slated to start Saturday
Tolopilo is expected to start on the road against Calgary on Saturday, per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.
Tolopilo has a 5-6-2 record, 3.34 GAA and .892 save percentage in 15 outings in 2025-26. His last start came March 14 when he stopped 28 of 33 shots en route to a 5-2 loss to Seattle. Calgary has a subpar 30-34-8 record, but it has secured at least one point in five straight games (4-0-1).
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