Nikita Tolopilo News: Snaps losing skid
Tolopilo stopped 20 of 23 shots in Friday's 6-3 win over the Blackhawks.
Tolopilo was beaten twice in the first period and once more in the second, but the win was never in doubt after the Canucks added three goals in the final frame. This was Tolopilo's first win since a 2-0 victory over the Ducks on Jan. 29. Between both wins, the 25-year-old netminder had posted a 0-2-2 record with a 3.37 GAA. As the backup goaltender of one of the worst teams in the NHL, however, Tolopilo shouldn't have a lot of fantasy appeal (if any) in most formats.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikita Tolopilo See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week6 days ago
-
The Goalie Report
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers30 days ago
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Olympic Break Tips33 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: When the Wheels Come Off33 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, January 2937 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikita Tolopilo See More