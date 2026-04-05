Nikita Tolopilo News: Suffers fourth straight loss
Tolopilo stopped 17 of 23 shots in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Mammoth.
Tolopilo got another start due to the absence of Kevin Lankinen (illness), but he struggled between the pipes once again. The 25-year-old has been far from reliable in most fantasy formats and has allowed three or more goals in six games in a row while allowing at least four goals in the last four. Tolopilo has posted a 5.69 GAA and an .819 save percentage during an ongoing four-game losing streak.
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