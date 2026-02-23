Nikita Tolopilo headshot

Nikita Tolopilo News: Summoned from AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 23, 2026 at 10:40am

Tolopilo was brought up from AHL Abbotsford on Monday under emergency conditions.

Vancouver returned Aku Koskenvuo to the minors in a corresponding move. Tolopilo has a 3-3-1 record with a 3.04 GAA and a .910 save percentage in nine NHL appearances this season.

Nikita Tolopilo
Vancouver Canucks
