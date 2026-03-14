Nikita Tolopilo News: Surrenders five goals

Tolopilo stopped 28 of 33 shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Kraken.

Tolopilo had won his last two outings, but the Kraken were too much for him to handle. The 25-year-old netminder is down to 5-6-2 with a 3.34 GAA and an .892 save percentage over 15 appearances this season. He continues to battle with Kevin Lankinen for playing time, though the Canucks will likely have their eyes on the draft lottery given how far adrift they are in the standings. The Canucks host the Panthers on Tuesday and the Lightning on Thursday, so Tolopilo is best avoided in weekly fantasy formats.