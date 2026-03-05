Nikita Tolopilo headshot

Nikita Tolopilo News: Takes loss in relief outing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Tolopilo allowed a goal on 10 shots in relief of Kevin Lankinen in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Hurricanes.

While Tolopilo had the better performance of Vancouver's two goalies, he was also responsible for the decisive goal, which Nikolaj Ehlers potted just under a minute after Tolopilo entered the contest. This was Tolopilo's fourth loss in a row (0-2-2), and he's given up 12 goals on 116 shots over those four appearances. The 25-year-old is now at a 3-5-2 record with a 3.27 GAA and a .901 save percentage in 12 appearances. He should get a start soon, as the Canucks visit the Blackhawks on Friday and the Jets on Saturday for a back-to-back set.

Nikita Tolopilo
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikita Tolopilo See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikita Tolopilo See More
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
4 days ago
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
NHL
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
Author Image
Paul Bruno
28 days ago
Hutch's Hockey: Olympic Break Tips
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Olympic Break Tips
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
31 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: When the Wheels Come Off
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: When the Wheels Come Off
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
31 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, January 29
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, January 29
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
35 days ago