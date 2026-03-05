Nikita Tolopilo News: Takes loss in relief outing

Tolopilo allowed a goal on 10 shots in relief of Kevin Lankinen in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Hurricanes.

While Tolopilo had the better performance of Vancouver's two goalies, he was also responsible for the decisive goal, which Nikolaj Ehlers potted just under a minute after Tolopilo entered the contest. This was Tolopilo's fourth loss in a row (0-2-2), and he's given up 12 goals on 116 shots over those four appearances. The 25-year-old is now at a 3-5-2 record with a 3.27 GAA and a .901 save percentage in 12 appearances. He should get a start soon, as the Canucks visit the Blackhawks on Friday and the Jets on Saturday for a back-to-back set.