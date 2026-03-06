Nikita Tolopilo News: Tending twine Friday
Tolopilo will be between the visiting pipes in Chicago on Friday, according to Dan Murphy of Sportsnet.
Tolopilo is 3-5-2 with a 3.27 GAA and a .901 save percentage across 12 appearances this season. The Blackhawks are averaging 2.62 goals per game this season, 27th in the NHL.
