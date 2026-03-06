Nikita Tolopilo headshot

Nikita Tolopilo News: Tending twine Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Tolopilo will be between the visiting pipes in Chicago on Friday, according to Dan Murphy of Sportsnet.

Tolopilo is 3-5-2 with a 3.27 GAA and a .901 save percentage across 12 appearances this season. The Blackhawks are averaging 2.62 goals per game this season, 27th in the NHL.

