Nikita Tolopilo headshot

Nikita Tolopilo News: Yields four goals in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Tolopilo allowed four goals on 26 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Kings.

The Kings held a 2-1 lead after the first period and never let the Canucks back in. Tolopilo continues to have a thankless job as the Canucks' starter in the absence of Kevin Lankinen (upper body). This was Tolopilo's sixth straight loss, and it's the fifth time in that span he's allowed at least four goals. He's at a 5-11-2 record with a 3.66 GAA and an .881 save percentage over 20 appearances. Tolopilo and Jiri Patera are likely to split the next two games, as the Canucks visit the Sharks on Saturday and the Ducks on Sunday.

Nikita Tolopilo
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikita Tolopilo See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikita Tolopilo See More
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
5 days ago
The Week Ahead: Play Your Penguins
NHL
The Week Ahead: Play Your Penguins
Author Image
Michael Finewax
12 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, March 12
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, March 12
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
29 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
40 days ago
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
NHL
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
Author Image
Paul Bruno
64 days ago