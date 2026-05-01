Nikita Zadorov Injury: Played through torn MCL

Zadorov sustained a torn MCL in Game 3 of the Bruins' first-round series versus the Sabres, but the defenseman played through the injury, Conor Ryan of The Boston Globe reports.

Given the severity of the injury, Zadorov's offseason training program is likely to be impacted. His status for the start of 2026-27 will be determined at a later time. Zadorov is under contract with the Bruins, so he'll be good to go for a shutdown role once he's healthy again.