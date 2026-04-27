Nikita Zadorov Injury: Questionable for Game 5
Zadorov missed Monday's practice session, raising doubts about his availability for Game 5 versus the Sabres on Tuesday, Conor Ryan of The Boston Globe reports.
Zadorov has seemingly been playing through an injury, but that hasn't stopped him from averaging 18:06 of ice time in the playoffs -- though that is significantly below his regular-season average of 20:53. If Zadorov is forced to sit out Game 5, it would likely be Mason Lohrei who steps into the lineup Tuesday.
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