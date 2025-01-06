Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nikita Zadorov headshot

Nikita Zadorov News: Adds assist Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 6, 2025

Zadorov recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Zadorov has contributed a meager three points over 17 games since the start of December. The 29-year-old's primary duty isn't to score, but he is playing in a top-four role that should lead to at least some opportunities on offense. For the season, he has two goals, eight helpers, 52 shots on net, 108 hits, 76 PIM, 45 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 42 appearances, so he remains a strong source of non-scoring production.

Nikita Zadorov
Boston Bruins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now