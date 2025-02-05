Nikita Zadorov News: Collects assist in loss

Zadorov notched an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Rangers.

Zadorov has just three helpers, along with a plus-7 rating, 41 PIM, 35 hits and 40 blocked shots, over 17 games since the start of January. The physicality is a given with the 29-year-old blueliner, and any offense is a bonus. For the season, he's at 12 points, 74 shots on net, 138 hits, 80 blocked shots, 117 PIM and a plus-14 rating across 56 appearances.