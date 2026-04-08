Nikita Zadorov News: Deals pair of helpers
Zadorov notched two assists, four hits and two PIM in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.
Zadorov ended his six-game point drought with this effort. The 30-year-old has been a physical force on the blue line this year, but he's also chipped enough offense to warrant consideration in fantasy. He's at 22 points, 104 shots on net, 193 hits, 150 PIM, 101 blocked shots and a plus-19 rating over 78 appearances. That matches his point total from last year, and he'd set a career high in points if he can make one more scoring contribution over the Bruins' last three regular-season games.
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