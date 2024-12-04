Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Nikita Zadorov headshot

Nikita Zadorov News: Finds twine Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 4, 2024

Zadorov scored a goal on four shots, added six PIM and logged four hits in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Red Wings.

Zadorov has three points, seven hits and 12 PIM over his last four contests. The defenseman's two goals this season have come in that span, and he's seeing steady top-four minutes. Overall, Zadorov is at eight points, 37 shots on net, 73 hits, 58 PIM, 27 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over 27 outings while averaging 19:23 of ice time in his first year with the Bruins.

Nikita Zadorov
Boston Bruins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now