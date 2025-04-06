Nikita Zadorov News: Gathers helper in Saturday's win

Zadorov recorded an assist, nine hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Hurricanes.

The Bruins had a rare good game, and while the top line did most of the work, Zadorov was able to get involved with a helper on Morgan Geekie's opening tally. This ended a nine-game slump for Zadorov, who also missed one contest in that span for personal reasons. Zadorov is at 18 points, 102 shots on net, 101 blocked shots, 204 hits, 137 PIM and a plus-17 rating over 76 appearances this season. His offense is slightly down after three straight 20-point seasons, but he's as physical as ever and has been a defensive stalwart for a team that's struggled in the defensive zone for much of the campaign.