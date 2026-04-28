Nikita Zadorov News: Good to go Tuesday

Zadorov (undisclosed) will play against Buffalo on Tuesday in Game 5, according to Adam Pellerin of NESN.

After missing Monday's practice for maintenance, Zadorov will be good to go for Tuesday's must-win matchup versus the Sabres. He has collected one assist, four shots on goal, four blocked shots, 16 hits and 37 PIM in four appearances this postseason. The Bruins need a victory to force Game 6 in Boston on Friday.