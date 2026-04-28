Nikita Zadorov News: Good to go Tuesday
Zadorov (undisclosed) will play against Buffalo on Tuesday in Game 5, according to Adam Pellerin of NESN.
After missing Monday's practice for maintenance, Zadorov will be good to go for Tuesday's must-win matchup versus the Sabres. He has collected one assist, four shots on goal, four blocked shots, 16 hits and 37 PIM in four appearances this postseason. The Bruins need a victory to force Game 6 in Boston on Friday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikita Zadorov See More
-
NHL Picks
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Tuesday, January 27th91 days ago
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Tokens of Appreciation127 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, December 14135 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Ducks Lead NHL in Scoring170 days ago
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: A Paradise for Sports Fans190 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikita Zadorov See More