Nikita Zadorov News: Manages helper Sunday

Zadorov provided an assist and two hits in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Kraken.

Zadorov set up Justin Brazeau for the opening tally at 3:23 of the first period. The 29-year-old Zadorov was elevated to the first pairing this weekend, and it's a good sign that the Bruins have responded to the defensive changes with back-to-back shutout wins. His helper snapped a seven-game dry spell, giving him four assists, 17 shots on net, 38 hits, 13 blocked shots, 23 PIM and a plus-3 rating over 13 outings this season.