Nikita Zadorov News: Nabs assist Tuesday
Zadorov logged an assist, five shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Penguins.
Zadorov earned his first point in seven games since he missed a contest due to an ankle issue. The 30-year-old defenseman has been under 20 minutes of ice time in each of the last four games, which is a product of the Bruins' defense being fully healthy. Zadorov has produced 18 points, 72 shots on net, 146 hits, 81 blocked shots, 125 PIM and a plus-19 rating over 59 appearances this season, making him a strong source of all-around physical production in fantasy.
