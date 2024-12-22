Nikita Zadorov News: Picks up helper

Zadorov notched an assist, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Sabres.

Zadorov ended his seven-game drought with the helper on Charlie Coyle's first-period tally. The 29-year-old Zadorov hasn't done much on offense this season with nine points and 45 shots on net through 35 contests. He's maintained a top-four role while adding 99 hits, 67 PIM, 36 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating.