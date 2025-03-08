Nikita Zadorov News: Rare goal in win

Zadorov scored an empty-net goal in a 4-0 victory over Tampa Bay on Saturday.

The Bolts pulled Andrei Vasilevskiy early, and Zadorov found the empty net at 14:52 of the third period to push the score to 3-0. He isn't exactly known for his offense -- he has four goals and 12 assists in 65 games this season, which puts him on pace for his third straight 20-point season. But he has 167 hits, which puts him on pace for his third career 200-plus slam campaign.