Zadorov has been chipping in regularly in December, earning four assists over his first seven games of the month. He's added 10 hits, 19 blocks, 18 PIM and a plus-10 rating in that span. The Bruins are missing four blueliners to injuries, but most of them would fill depth roles rather than challenging Zadorov for a top-four spot. On the year, Zadorov has 12 points, 40 shots on net, 95 hits, 55 blocked shots, 66 PIM and a plus-12 rating, putting him on a career-best scoring pace with ample contributions everywhere except the power play.