Nikita Zadorov News: Status uncertain for Thursday

Interim head coach Joe Sacco said Wednesday that Zadorov is dealing with a family matter, and his status for Thursday's game against Chicago is uncertain, Scott McLaughlin of WEEI reports.

Zadorov has recorded points in two of his last three appearances, but the Bruins won't know until Thursday whether he'll be able to suit up against the Blackhawks. If the 29-year-old is unavailable Thursday, Ian Mitchell will likely enter the lineup for the Bruins.