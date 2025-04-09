Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nikita Zadorov headshot

Nikita Zadorov News: Status uncertain for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Interim head coach Joe Sacco said Wednesday that Zadorov is dealing with a family matter, and his status for Thursday's game against Chicago is uncertain, Scott McLaughlin of WEEI reports.

Zadorov has recorded points in two of his last three appearances, but the Bruins won't know until Thursday whether he'll be able to suit up against the Blackhawks. If the 29-year-old is unavailable Thursday, Ian Mitchell will likely enter the lineup for the Bruins.

Nikita Zadorov
Boston Bruins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now