Nikita Zadorov News: Two-point effort Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 28, 2024

Zadorov scored a goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the islanders.

Both of Zadorov's points came in the third period, and his empty-net tally was his first goal of the season. The physical blueliner snapped a seven-game point drought with the performance, but his fantasy value typically comes in other categories -- through 24 contests on the season, he's delivered seven points, 69 hits, 48 PIM, 31 shots on net, 24 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating.

