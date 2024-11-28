Nikita Zadorov News: Two-point effort Wednesday

Zadorov scored a goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the islanders.

Both of Zadorov's points came in the third period, and his empty-net tally was his first goal of the season. The physical blueliner snapped a seven-game point drought with the performance, but his fantasy value typically comes in other categories -- through 24 contests on the season, he's delivered seven points, 69 hits, 48 PIM, 31 shots on net, 24 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating.