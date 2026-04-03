Niklas Kokko News: Earns AHL shutout Friday
Kokko logged a 21-save shutout in AHL Coachella Valley's 2-0 win over Abbotsford on Friday.
This was Kokko's second shutout of the season. He's struggled quite a bit this year, going 18-10-2 with a 3.10 GAA and a .903 save percentage over 34 appearances despite similar a similar workload to last year. Kokko has improved lately with seven wins over his last 10 outings, but he's allowed five goals in each of his three losses in that span.
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