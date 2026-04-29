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Niklas Kokko News: Earns shutout in AHL playoff win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Kokko posted a 23-save shutout in AHL Coachella Valley's 3-0 win over Ontario in Game 1 on Wednesday.

Kokko went 19-10-2 with a 3.13 GAA and a .901 save percentage over 35 regular-season games. He's allowed 12 goals over four playoff outings, but he's come away with three wins after shutting out the Reign in the first round of the Pacific Division semifinals. Kokko will likely see steady usage for the rest of the Firebirds' postseason run.

Niklas Kokko
Seattle Kraken
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