Niklas Kokko headshot

Niklas Kokko News: Fades in third period

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Kokko allowed four goals on 26 shots in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

That's now consecutive losses for Kokko after he won his NHL season debut Saturday versus the Flames. He's allowed nine goals on 82 shots while going 1-2-0. The Kraken are back in action Thursday versus the Avalanche, and it's unclear which direction Seattle will go for goaltending in that contest. The healthy options on the roster are Kokko or Victor Ostman.

Niklas Kokko
Seattle Kraken
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Niklas Kokko See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Niklas Kokko See More
The Week Ahead: Jones Heads to Florida
NHL
The Week Ahead: Jones Heads to Florida
Author Image
Michael Finewax
March 2, 2025