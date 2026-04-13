Niklas Kokko News: Hits ice first Monday

Kokko will defend the home crease in Monday's clash against the Kings, per Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.

Kokko will look to follow up his strong performance in Saturday's game, which resulted in his first career NHL win. He stopped 26 shots and allowed just one goal, giving him momentum ahead of Monday. The 22-year-old netminder came by the opportunity to start down the stretch with both Philipp Grubauer (lower body) and Joey Deccord (lower body) sidelined. Kokko will clash with the Kings, who rank 29th in the NHL with 2.67 goals per game this season.