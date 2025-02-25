Niklas Kokko News: Makes debut in relief

Kokko stopped four of six shots in relief of Joey Daccord in Tuesday's 7-2 loss to the Blues.

Kokko played the final half of the game after a poor showing from Daccord early on. The Blues eased up significantly, but Kokko didn't exactly impress despite a limited workload. He was called up Monday to take on the backup role, though it's possible the Kraken continue to shuffle Kokko and Ales Stezka around to avoid having either of them sitting out too long. The Kraken's next game is Saturday against the Canucks, and with no back-to-backs over the next week, the 20-year-old Kokko may benefit from an assignment to AHL Coachella Valley to keep him in a playing rhythm.