Niklas Kokko News: Recalled from AHL
Kokko was summoned from AHL Coachella Valley on an emergency basis Thursday.
Kokko was recalled as Philipp Grubauer is day-to-day with a lower-body injury while Matt Murray left the team to take care of a family matter. That leaves Joey Daccord as the only goalie available Thursday versus Vegas, necessitating the recall of Kokko. Kokko had an 18-10-2 record with a 3.10 GAA and a .903 save percentage across 34 AHL games this season. He made his NHL debut last season, allowing two goals on six shots in relief of Joey Daccord in a 7-2 loss to St. Louis.
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