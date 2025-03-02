Fantasy Hockey
Niklas Kokko headshot

Niklas Kokko News: Returning to Coachella Valley

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

Kokko was reassigned to AHL Coachella Valley on Sunday.

Kokko's demotion comes at the expense of Philipp Grubauer being recalled from the Firebirds in a corresponding move. Kokko allowed two goals on six shots in his NHL debut in relief of Joey Daccord in a 7-2 loss to the Blues on Feb. 25. Kokko was a second-round selection in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, so he figures to be a big part of Seattle's future, provided he continues to develop at the AHL level.

Niklas Kokko
Seattle Kraken
