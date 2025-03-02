Niklas Kokko News: Returning to Coachella Valley

Kokko was reassigned to AHL Coachella Valley on Sunday.

Kokko's demotion comes at the expense of Philipp Grubauer being recalled from the Firebirds in a corresponding move. Kokko allowed two goals on six shots in his NHL debut in relief of Joey Daccord in a 7-2 loss to the Blues on Feb. 25. Kokko was a second-round selection in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, so he figures to be a big part of Seattle's future, provided he continues to develop at the AHL level.