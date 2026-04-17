Niklas Kokko News: Returning to minors

Kokko was sent down to AHL Coachella Valley on Friday.

Kokko saw action in three NHL games during his stint with the Kraken, posting a 1-2-0 record and 3.03 GAA. The Finnish netminder put up much better numbers with the Firebirds, going 18-10-2 with a .903 save percentage in 34 minor-league outings. With both Joey Daccord and Philipp Grubauer under contract next year, Kokko figures to be hard-pressed to see significant opportunities in the NHL.