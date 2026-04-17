Niklas Kokko News: Returning to minors
Kokko was sent down to AHL Coachella Valley on Friday.
Kokko saw action in three NHL games during his stint with the Kraken, posting a 1-2-0 record and 3.03 GAA. The Finnish netminder put up much better numbers with the Firebirds, going 18-10-2 with a .903 save percentage in 34 minor-league outings. With both Joey Daccord and Philipp Grubauer under contract next year, Kokko figures to be hard-pressed to see significant opportunities in the NHL.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Niklas Kokko See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Niklas Kokko See More